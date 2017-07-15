‘Utility Workers’ Sought In Fatal Colorado Springs Robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police have released surveillance video showing two men who allegedly robbed an auto body shop last week and killed a man.

George John Maldonado, 50, died during the robbery. A second unidentified victim suffered traumatic injuries but has been released from the hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the two robbers “presented themselves as ‘utility workers’.” They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men.

According to Colorado Springs CBS affiliate KKTV, the victims were tied up by the robbers.

Friends and family attended a vigil Friday night in memory of the deceased man.

Police received the call for an aggravated robbery at 7:47 a.m. Thursday morning to Full Throttle Auto Body at 305 N. Chelton Road.

Police believe the suspects drove a green or blue 1995 to 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, extended cab, with tinted windows and possibly custom rims, body damage to the passenger side, and oxidation on the hood and roof.

Maldonado’s death is the 17th homicide investigated this year by CSPD. Colorado Springs had 10 homicides at this time last year.