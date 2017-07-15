‘Utility Workers’ Sought In Fatal Colorado Springs Robbery

July 15, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, Crime, Full Throttle Auto Body, Homicide, Racing, Robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police have released surveillance video showing two men who allegedly robbed an auto body shop last week and killed a man.

colo sprgs robbery fatal 2 suspect 1 from cspd Utility Workers Sought In Fatal Colorado Springs Robbery

( credit – Colorado Springs Police Department)

George John Maldonado, 50, died during the robbery. A second unidentified victim suffered traumatic injuries but has been released from the hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the two robbers “presented themselves as ‘utility workers’.” They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men.

colo sprgs robbery fatal 4 suspect 2 from cspd Utility Workers Sought In Fatal Colorado Springs Robbery

( credit – Colorado Springs Police Department)

According to Colorado Springs CBS affiliate KKTV, the victims were tied up by the robbers.

Friends and family attended a vigil Friday night in memory of the deceased man.

Police received the call for an aggravated robbery at 7:47 a.m. Thursday morning to Full Throttle Auto Body at 305 N. Chelton Road.

Police believe the suspects drove a green or blue 1995 to 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, extended cab, with tinted windows and possibly custom rims, body damage to the passenger side, and oxidation on the hood and roof.

colo sprgs robbery fatal 1 suspect vehicle from cspd Utility Workers Sought In Fatal Colorado Springs Robbery

( credit – Colorado Springs Police Department)

Maldonado’s death is the 17th homicide investigated this year by CSPD. Colorado Springs had 10 homicides at this time last year.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch