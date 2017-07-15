Beer Truck Veers Into Safety Ramp After Brake Failure On Mountain Pass

July 15, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Anheuser-Busch, Beer, Brewing, Colorado, Colorado State Patrol, Driving, Mountains, Transportation, Trucks, Wolf Creek Pass

ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi transporting beer over Wolf Creek Pass this past week escaped disaster after it’s brakes failed.

The 2005 Volvo tractor left a trail of smoke while traveling downhill on Highway 160 Wednesday just before dusk.

runaway beer truck rachel smith fb 11 Beer Truck Veers Into Safety Ramp After Brake Failure On Mountain Pass

( credit – Facebook/Rachel Smith)

Its driver, a 25-year-old man from Missouri, steered it safely to into a runaway truck ramp at milemarker 160. As a result, though, most of the trailer’s load of alcohol fell out.

The hair-raising trip was caught on cellphone video by another driver.

runaway beer truck rachel smith fb 21 Beer Truck Veers Into Safety Ramp After Brake Failure On Mountain Pass

( credit – Facebook/Rachel Smith)

Josh Lewis of the Colorado State Patrol said there were no injuries in the incident and no indication if the vehicle malfunctioned. Also, he said, no citation had been issued to the driver as of Friday evening.

runaway beer truck rachel smith fb 31 Beer Truck Veers Into Safety Ramp After Brake Failure On Mountain Pass

( credit – Facebook/ Rachel Smith)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch