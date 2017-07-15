Beer Truck Veers Into Safety Ramp After Brake Failure On Mountain Pass

ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi transporting beer over Wolf Creek Pass this past week escaped disaster after it’s brakes failed.
The 2005 Volvo tractor left a trail of smoke while traveling downhill on Highway 160 Wednesday just before dusk.
Its driver, a 25-year-old man from Missouri, steered it safely to into a runaway truck ramp at milemarker 160. As a result, though, most of the trailer’s load of alcohol fell out.
The hair-raising trip was caught on cellphone video by another driver.
Josh Lewis of the Colorado State Patrol said there were no injuries in the incident and no indication if the vehicle malfunctioned. Also, he said, no citation had been issued to the driver as of Friday evening.