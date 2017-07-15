Bear Suspected In Attack Shows No Sign Of Injury, Disease

July 15, 2017 8:00 AM
WARD, Colo. (AP) — A black bear believed to be the one that attacked a Colorado camp staffer didn’t show any signs of disease or injury that might have explained his aggression.

A necropsy of the bear trapped and killed Monday at the Glacier View Ranch camp near Ward found human DNA on its claws, bolstering the belief that it was the same one who attacked the 19-year-old the day before.

Bear attack victim Dylan (credit: CBS)

He woke up to find the bear biting his skull. It grabbed him by his head and dragged him about 10 feet. He fought back and other staffers helped scare it away.

A spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Jennifer Churchill, said Friday that the bear could have become used to being near people or it could have simply been an unusually aggressive bear.

