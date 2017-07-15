Struggling Month-Old Baltimore Giraffe Put Down

July 15, 2017 6:38 PM
Filed Under: Animal Health, Animal Medicine, Animals, Conservation, Giraffes, Maryland Zoo In Baltimore, Veterinary Medicine, Wildlife, Zoology

BALTIMORE, Md. (CBS4) – A baby giraffe which struggled from the outset was euthanized today at the Baltimore Zoo.

Today, zoo staff wrote on Facebook, “It’s hard to even write the words. Julius is gone.”

The zoo chronicled Julius’s journey in great detail, including concerns for his failure to nurse regularly from his mother in the days following his birth.

julius giraffe 1 maryland zoo in baltimore fb Struggling Month Old Baltimore Giraffe Put Down

( credit – Facebook/Maryland Zoo In Baltimore)

Zoo staff intervened quickly after other blood tests indicated serious vulnerabilities in his health. Despite bottle feedings, he continued to lose weight.

julius giraffe 2 maryland zoo in baltimore fb Struggling Month Old Baltimore Giraffe Put Down

( credit – Facebook/Maryland Zoo In Baltimore)

On July 8th, the zoo placed him in an intensive care situation. The next day, he received an emergency transfusion of giraffe plasma donated by the  Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.

But on Friday, his condition worsened. The zoo’s Facebook post that day said, “the outlook is dim.”

Julius was born June 15th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch