Struggling Month-Old Baltimore Giraffe Put Down

BALTIMORE, Md. (CBS4) – A baby giraffe which struggled from the outset was euthanized today at the Baltimore Zoo.
Today, zoo staff wrote on Facebook, “It’s hard to even write the words. Julius is gone.”
The zoo chronicled Julius’s journey in great detail, including concerns for his failure to nurse regularly from his mother in the days following his birth.
Zoo staff intervened quickly after other blood tests indicated serious vulnerabilities in his health. Despite bottle feedings, he continued to lose weight.
On July 8th, the zoo placed him in an intensive care situation. The next day, he received an emergency transfusion of giraffe plasma donated by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs.
But on Friday, his condition worsened. The zoo’s Facebook post that day said, “the outlook is dim.”
Julius was born June 15th.