Police Issue New Plea For Tips One Year After Teen’s Disappearance

By Kelly Werthmann

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been exactly one year since an Aurora teen disappeared, and police created a new video pleading for the public’s help as well as increased the reward for information.

Lashaya Stine, now 17, went missing the night of July 15, 2016. The teen was last seen on surveillance video walking near N. Peoria St. and E. Montview Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning. Her wallet, clothes and cellphone charger were still in her bedroom. Police said they’ve received several tips in this case, but none have led to Lashaya’s whereabouts.

“Each one of them has been investigated to its fullest,” Sgt. Casidee Pope of APD’s Crimes Against Children unit said in the video. “We are encouraging the public to continue with those tips if they think they know where Lashaya is or if they have any information on where she might be.”

CBS4 has followed this case closely since Lashaya was first reported missing. Tom Mustin has spoken with Lashaya’s mother several times as she desperately searches for her daughter.

“It hurts really bad,” Sabrina Jones told Mustin in June. “I don’t even want to think about what she’s going through.”

Jones fears her daughter is out of state and caught up in sex trafficking.

“I know she’s scared and she’s not that kind of girl,” Jones said tearfully.

In the new video, Aurora police interview Lashaya’s family and friends who shared their emotional pleas for Lashaya’s safe return.

“It’s been a year and it’s crazy,” one of her brothers said. “I wake up every day asking God why.”

Lashaya’s mom said she is trusting God has a plan and continually prays her daughter comes home soon. Aurora Police hope their newly released video provides new clues in the now yearlong investigation.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered to anyone with information about Lashaya’s whereabouts. The Aurora Police Department Reward Fund is offering a reward of up to $4,000 and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

The Aurora Police Department and Lashaya’s family are requesting that if anybody has information about Lashaya’s disappearance, please contact the police department immediately. Members of the public can contact Detective Chad Roberts at (303)739-6109 . Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team in 2012 as the morning reporter, covering national stories like the Aurora Theater Shooting and devastating Colorado wildfires. She now anchors CBS4 This Morning over the weekend and reports during the week. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @KellyCBS4.