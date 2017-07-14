Commuters Brave The Rapids On Tube To Work Day

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – How did you get to work today?
For hundreds of commuters in Boulder, it was — by tube.
One of Colorado’s silliest traditions — Tube to Work Day — was kept up in fine form on Friday on Boulder Creek.
The concept is simple: instead of riding a bike, taking a bus or carpooling to work why not get from Point A to Point B on a tube?
Many tubers braved the rapids near downtown Boulder wearing ties and biking helmets, looking like just about any other commuter you’d see during rush hour.
The tradition started in 2008 with two friends tubing to work and it has grown every year. Most tubers started their journey at Boulder’s Eben G. Fine Park near 3rd Street and Canyon Boulevard. Free breakfast and coffee was offered for tubers on the shore of Boulder Creek near Broadway Boulevard.