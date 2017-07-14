Siemian Hopes To Lead Broncos ‘As Best As I Can’

DENVER (CBS4) – Trevor Siemian vacationed in Ireland earlier this month and worked out in Chicago to stay sharp for his big audition for the Denver Broncos starting quarterback job later in July.
He said he’ll get together with several receivers in Denver “and chuck it around a little bit a day or two before we get going” with training camp on July 27.
Siemian beat out Paxton Lynch and Mark Sanchez last year, but new coach Vance Joseph has declared his QB battle an open competition, one that receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas are hoping is decided quickly so the offense can ripen.
Siemian declined to add his voice to the debate.
“My job is to be the best quarterback, best teammate I can and lead this team as best as I can,” Siemian said. “My job isn’t to decide who wins the job or when the decision is made.”
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)