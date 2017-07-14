Stolen Shelter Dog With ‘Indomitable Spirit’ Returns To Colorado

By Matt Kroschel

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado shelter dog stolen in March and discovered in Las Vegas earlier this month has been reunited with animal rescue and is now looking for a forever home.

Nearly four months ago the Colorado Animal Rescue on County Road 114 in Glenwood Springs said a couple took Zeb for a walk — a common practice at the shelter — but they never returned.

“We couldn’t believe it when we got the call from Nevada,” said CARE Behavior and Training Manager Tracey Yajko.

On July 5, CARE received a call from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. Zeb had been dropped at the shelter as a stray. Employees at that shelter had scanned him and found a microchip registered to CARE.

The Animal Foundation was able to meet CARE employees in Beaver, Utah, to return Zeb back to Colorado.

CARE employees say the initially contacted law enforcement for help identifying the couple, whose whereabouts remain unknown, and shared Zeb’s disappearance on social media in search of tips. But there was no sign of Zeb.

As the days turned into months, Yajko said the staff’s concern grew.

Zeb is now looking for a forever home. And you can imagine if dogs could talk, he would most likely have a good story to tell.

