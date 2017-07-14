Registration Still Open For Saturday’s Muckfest, The ‘Fun Mud Run’

By Jamie Leary

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Registration is still open for one of the filthiest 5K runs in the state.

This is the eighth year the National MS Society has hosted MuckFest and in that time the national event has raised around $29 million.

The event is all about having fun and it seems there is a new obstacle to tackle every year. This year the new obstacle is the “slippy sloppy.” A water slide with — what else? A muddy pool plunge at the end!

In addition, runners will be slogging their way through obstacles that spin, swing and fling you up, down and sideways.

Organizers assure participants there are no special skills required, other than a little hand-eye coordination.

The motto behind the run is “built for laughs,” and CBS4’s Jamie Leary tested the course on Friday. Although she ended up covered in mud, she says she laughed the whole way through.

The MuckFest runners are crucial in the fight against MS and as fun as it is, for many participants it’s so much more than a fun run.

“This is my mom,” said Michael Pierce, a board member of the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society, who showed off a shirt showing his mom’s picture. “She’s the one that I do this for. She was diagnosed with MS when she was 75. It’s a little tough.”

“When I was first diagnosed I felt a little powerless,” said participant Brooke Hatfield from Team Sloppy GI Joes. This will be her eighth year taking part.

“So I plugged into the National MS Society, I got involved with Muckfest and to see everybody come around for a common cause and see the funds raised and the participation raised every year gives me so much hope.”

While hope is on the horizon for people like Hatfield who are fighting MS, it’s a stark reminder that there is still no cure.

Come out and help in the fight against MS. You can still register in person on the day of the race! The first wave starts on Saturday at 9 a.m.

All the money raised at Muckfest MS goes to research and resources for people living with multiple sclerorsis.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015. She is currently a reporter for CBS4 This Morning, which means she is always on the go, covering a wide variety of breaking local news and important local events. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.