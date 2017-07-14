Police Search For Robbers Who Swarmed Into Liquor Store

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada need help identifying the suspects who broke into a liquor store by smashing a truck through the front doors.
Surveillance video shows the group swarming Paradise Liquors at 5220 Wadsworth Boulevard and grabbing bottles off the shelves.
They also got away with butane gas and other items.
The crime happened on June 30.
Investigators say the suspects all jumped into another truck and got away.
It was described as being a black or dark blue Chevy Silverado with silver rims.
Additional Resources
The following information about this case was shared by Arvada police:
Anyone who recognizes these individuals or has more information about this case is asked to call Detective Mantych of the Arvada Police Department at 720.898.6725 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.