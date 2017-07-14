Police Search For Robbers Who Swarmed Into Liquor Store

July 14, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Arvada, Arvada Police, Jefferson County, Liquor Store Robbery

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada need help identifying the suspects who broke into a liquor store by smashing a truck through the front doors.

robbery 1 Police Search For Robbers Who Swarmed Into Liquor Store

(credit: Arvada Police)

Surveillance video shows the group swarming Paradise Liquors at 5220 Wadsworth Boulevard and grabbing bottles off the shelves.

They also got away with butane gas and other items.

The crime happened on June 30.

Investigators say the suspects all jumped into another truck and got away.

robbery 3 Police Search For Robbers Who Swarmed Into Liquor Store

(credit: Arvada Police)

It was described as being a black or dark blue Chevy Silverado with silver rims.

Additional Resources

The following information about this case was shared by Arvada police:

Anyone who recognizes these individuals or has more information about this case is asked to call Detective Mantych of the Arvada Police Department at 720.898.6725 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch