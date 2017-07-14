Man Found Murdered At Security Company

DENVER (CBS4) – A man was found murdered at a security company in Denver’s Clayton neighborhood overnight.
A call on a welfare check initially brought officers to the scene late Thursday night.
Front Range Patrol is located on the 4200 block of North Milwaukee Street. On its website it says the company provides armed and unarmed guards for a variety of needs for businesses and events around the Denver metro area.
So far it’s not clear if the victim was an employee or had ties to the business.
So far police haven’t released any details about a possible suspect or suspects.