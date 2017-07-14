Latest Forecast: Dry Air Battles Moisture And Should Win In Denver

July 14, 2017 7:31 AM
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Monsoon moisture will stream into Colorado on Friday from the south. And at the same time dry air will stream in from the north. It seems likely the dry air will “win” at least as far south as Denver and therefore the chance for thunderstorms in the metro area this afternoon or evening is relatively limited. Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms are almost likely from Colorado Springs to the south as well as in the mountains south of I-70.

Temperatures will also stay slightly below normal on Friday for the third day in a row. Normally the Denver area reaches 90° in the middle of July. Instead highs will be in the middle and upper 80s up and down the Front Range.

For the weekend, plan on extra clouds as well as afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and warmer. In the mountains, plan on a 30-50% chance for afternoon thunderstorms all weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

