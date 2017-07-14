2 Homicide Suspects Arrested In Denver Metro Area

July 14, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Colfax Avenue, David Houston, Denver Police, Justin Slyter, Keondre Neblett, Ru Shawn Wharton

DENVER (CBS4) – Two homicide suspects are off the streets thanks to police.

Elizario Manuel Herrera Jr. was arrested Friday morning near Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

elizario manuel herrera jr from dpd 2 Homicide Suspects Arrested In Denver Metro Area

Elizario Manuel Herrera Jr (credit: Denver Police)

Herrera was wanted for the murder of a man on Shoshone Street that happened on Tuesday. Investigators haven’t given out many details about the crime.

Police also arrested Ru Shawn Wharton late Thursday night in Aurora. Wharton was wanted in the murder of Justin Slyter, 39.

ru shawn wharton 2 Homicide Suspects Arrested In Denver Metro Area

RU Shawn Wharton (credit: Denver police)

Slyter was shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven on Colfax last week while trying to get his stolen wallet back.

justin slyter 2 Homicide Suspects Arrested In Denver Metro Area

Justin Slyter (credit: Denver Police)

Wharton is the third suspect who has been arrested in that investigation. David Houston, 25. and Keondre Neblett, 17 face murder and robbery charges. Neblett is being charged as an adult.

keondre neblett mug 2 Homicide Suspects Arrested In Denver Metro Area

Keondre Neblett (credit: Denver DA)

david houston mug 2 Homicide Suspects Arrested In Denver Metro Area

David Houston (credit: Denver DA)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch