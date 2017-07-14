2 Homicide Suspects Arrested In Denver Metro Area

DENVER (CBS4) – Two homicide suspects are off the streets thanks to police.
Elizario Manuel Herrera Jr. was arrested Friday morning near Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard.
Herrera was wanted for the murder of a man on Shoshone Street that happened on Tuesday. Investigators haven’t given out many details about the crime.
Police also arrested Ru Shawn Wharton late Thursday night in Aurora. Wharton was wanted in the murder of Justin Slyter, 39.
Slyter was shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven on Colfax last week while trying to get his stolen wallet back.
Wharton is the third suspect who has been arrested in that investigation. David Houston, 25. and Keondre Neblett, 17 face murder and robbery charges. Neblett is being charged as an adult.