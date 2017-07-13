Nearly 3,400 Colorado Voters Withdraw Registration Following Trump Request

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of voters in Colorado have withdrawn their voter registration following the Trump Administration’s request for voter information.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, 3,394 voters have withdrawn their voter registration and another 182 have become confidential voters.

After the controversial request for voter information, the Trump Administration has backed off on the request. That’s because this week, the Electronic Privacy Information Center has requested a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration.

In response, the White House sent emails to election officials across the country asking for no data to be sent, including data that is publicly available.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams says he hopes voters will reconsider.

“It’s my hope that folks who withdrew their registration will re-register, particularly once they realize that no confidential information will be provided and that the parties and presidential candidates already have the same publicly available information from the 2016 election cycle,” said Williams in a statement.

Williams also said his office will not send data until the administration formally requests it again.

The review of voter information was ordered after Pres. Trump’s fact-free claims that 3-5 million people voted illegally and cost him the popular vote.