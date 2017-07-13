Woman Facing Voter Fraud Charges Appears In Court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs woman facing six counts of felony forgery for allegedly repeatedly forging her deceased parents signatures on mail-in ballots, appeared before a judge on Thursday.
The charges against Sarilu Sosa-Sanchez, 59, follow a CBS4 investigation last fall into ballots being cast in the name of dead voters.
Sosa-Sanchez’s mother, Sara, died in 2009. She was a registered Republican. But CBS4 found ballots were cast in her name in general elections in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Miguel Sosa — also a registered Republican — died in 2008 but records uncovered in the CBS4 investigation showed a vote cast in his name a full year after his death.
The broadcast report prompted El Paso County authorities to launch a criminal investigation, which led to the forgery charges.