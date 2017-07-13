Woman Facing Voter Fraud Charges Appears In Court

July 13, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Voter Fraud, El Paso County, Mail-In Ballots, Sarilu Sosa-Sanchez, Voter Fraud

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs woman facing six counts of felony forgery for allegedly repeatedly forging her deceased parents signatures on mail-in ballots, appeared before a judge on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Brian Maass interviews Sarilu Sosa-Sanchez (credit: CBS)

The charges against Sarilu Sosa-Sanchez, 59, follow a CBS4 investigation last fall into ballots being cast in the name of dead voters.

Sosa-Sanchez’s mother, Sara, died in 2009. She was a registered Republican. But CBS4 found ballots were cast in her name in general elections in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. Miguel Sosa — also a registered Republican — died in 2008 but records uncovered in the CBS4 investigation showed a vote cast in his name a full year after his death.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The broadcast report prompted El Paso County authorities to launch a criminal investigation, which led to the forgery charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch