VA Medical Center Under Construction In Aurora Now Has A Name

July 13, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Mike Coffman, Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Veterans Affairs

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction is still ongoing at the site of a Veterans Affairs hospital in Aurora, but the opening appears to be getting closer, and the facility now has an official name.

(credit: CBS)

Earlier this week, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin wrote a letter to Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, informing him that the facility will now be called Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.

The hospital is expected to open sometime in 2018.

The contruction of the hospital has gone through its share of troubles, including being more than $1 billion over budget.

