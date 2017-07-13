Plea Deal Reached In Denver Transgender Castration Case

July 13, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: James Pennington, Transgender

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped an assault charge against a man who castrated a transgender woman in Denver.

james pennington house call castration from denver pd Plea Deal Reached In Denver Transgender Castration Case

James Pennington (credit: Denver Police)

James Pennington, a 57-year-old Chicago-based airline pilot, pleaded guilty Monday to practicing medicine without a license, a misdemeanor, under a deal with prosecutors.

The unidentified transgender woman asked Pennington to perform the surgery and later suffered heavy bleeding. She objected to his prosecution.

Pennington’s lawyer says he offered to help someone who “is a victim of her own body” and is glad that his case brought attention to the struggles of the transgender community.

Chicago’s WLS-TV, which first reported the deal, says Pennington was placed on leave by ExpressJet Airlines after his arrest.

Prosecutors will ask for Pennington to get two years of probation when he’s sentenced Aug. 21.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch