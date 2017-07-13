Highlights From Mayweather-McGregor World Tour So Far [NSFW]

Ryan Mayer

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and “The Notorious” Conor Mcgregor embarked on their four cities in four days media tour this week. And, with two events already under our belts, these two masters of the braggadocio have lived up to the billing. As the tour pulls into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY later today, let’s recap some of the best moments from the press conferences so far.

Money Lives Up To His Nickname

Mayweather has branded himself as a man who is above such petty things as worrying about money, living a lavish lifestyle with his clothing, houses, cars, etc. His refers to his team as literally “The Money Team,” and the TMT logo is emblazoned on a wide variety of apparel that’s available for purchase. At Tuesday’s press conference, Mayweather continued this theme by pulling out a $100 million check that he says he hasn’t even cashed yet. (WARNING NSFW language)

Floyd Mayweather pulls out a large check, and Conor McGregor responds with a joke about owing money to the IRS pic.twitter.com/m8MTDSw1bR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

McGregor’s NSFW Suit

As you might expect from two legendary trash talkers, the press conferences so far have been thought out to even the minutest of details. In McGregor’s case, that meant that the suit he wore to the first press conference, which appeared to be just a regular pinstriped suit, was actually a subtle message to Floyd. Again, unsurprisingly, not exactly PG content following.

Despite the suit game, most people agreed that Mayweather won the first press conference held in LA at the Staples Center. Up next, was the trip to Toronto yesterday, where McGregor found his groove, coming out of the gate quickly insulting Mayweather on his track suit (once again), asking why he brought a schoolbag to the press conference, and following that up with a shot at Floyd’s literacy. (Once more, NSFW language coming)

Overall, the first two press conferences have been wildly entertaining from start to finish, with each fighter “winning” an event so far. If you missed any of the first two press conferences, the Los Angeles one is below and the full Toronto press conference is at the top of this post.

The tour continues today in Brooklyn and wraps up tomorrow, across the pond in London, England. Showtime Sports will be live-streaming both of those press conferences on their YouTube channel, here’s how to tune in.

THURSDAY, JULY 13 – New York Event

6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT from Barclays Center In Brooklyn

YouTube Link: http://s.sho.com/2sFldT2

FRIDAY, JULY 14 – London Event

7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT from The SEE Arena, Wembley

YouTube Link: http://s.sho.com/2t3AcFF