MacIntyre, Bobo Have High Expectations For Teams This Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There are a little more than six weeks before the Rocky Mountain Showdown invades Mile High, and the expectations for Colorado’s two biggest college football programs are sky high.
The CU Buffaloes are coming off their best season since 2001. The Buffs went 10-4 last year.
The CSU Rams went 7-6, and that big new stadium they’re building on campus in Fort Collins means big goals.
“When you build a stadium like this and invest, the expectations are high, but we want to be at a place where expectations are high. And we talked a lot to our team this summer about the responsibility we have, that we’re ready,” said CSU Rams head coach Mike Bobo in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
“We didn’t finish right where we wanted to last year. We had a great year, but they’re not walking around pinching themselves. They realize they have another step to take. And there’s a great emphasis on that by the players. And I see a great fortitude and attitude this summer that they’ve got something to prove still,” said CU Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre.
The Rocky Mountain Showdown takes place on Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.