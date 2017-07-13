Latest Forecast: A Few Isolated Late Day Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – Slightly drier air has moved into Northern Colorado Thursday morning. As a result, there will be a lot more sunshine around the Front Range. In the wake of Wednesday’s cool front temperatures across the state will remain a little cooler and more comfortable.
The best chance for thunderstorms will be over the southern mountains and eastern plains although there is a slight chance for afternoon and early evening storms for parts of Denver and northern Colorado.
Friday into the weekend highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s. There will be a few isolated late day storms on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Sunday and Monday will be warmer and dry for most areas.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.