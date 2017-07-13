Police Search For 3rd Suspect In Deadly Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested two suspects wanted in the shooting death of a man at Colfax Avenue and Pennsylvania Street early Sunday morning and are looking for a third suspect.
Police say the victim, Justin Slyter, 39, was shot outside the 7-Eleven just after midnight. He apparently was trying to get his wallet back from a homeless person who stole it.
That’s when at least two other men jumped into the fight and one of them shot Slyter outside the convenience store.
Police are searching for Ru Shawn Wharton on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Police arrested the suspects on Monday. David Houston, 25, is pictured in the gray hoodie. The other suspect is a juvenile and has not been identified.
The men sped away from the scene in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler Cirrus. Police said they also have the vehicle in custody.