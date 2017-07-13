Police Search For 3rd Suspect In Deadly Shooting

July 13, 2017 10:56 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Colfax Avenue, Crime Stoppers, David Houston, Denver Police, Grant Street, Justin Slyter, Ru Shawn Wharton

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested two suspects wanted in the shooting death of a man at Colfax Avenue and Pennsylvania Street early Sunday morning and are looking for a third suspect.

Justin Slyter (credit: Denver Police)

Police say the victim, Justin Slyter, 39, was shot outside the 7-Eleven just after midnight. He apparently was trying to get his wallet back from a homeless person who stole it.

That’s when at least two other men jumped into the fight and one of them shot Slyter outside the convenience store.

The scene of a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven at Colfax & Grant (credit: CBS)

Police are searching for Ru Shawn Wharton on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Ru Shawn Wharton (credit: Denver Police)

Police arrested the suspects on Monday. David Houston, 25, is pictured in the gray hoodie. The other suspect is a juvenile and has not been identified.

The suspects wanted in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven at Colfax & Grant (credit: Denver Police)

The men sped away from the scene in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler Cirrus. Police said they also have the vehicle in custody.

(credit: Denver Police)

