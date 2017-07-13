Arson Investigators Offer $5,000 Reward In Fireworks Fire

July 13, 2017 10:11 PM
By Karen Morfitt

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– A brush fire started by fireworks is now an arson investigation. Officials are hoping a $5,000 reward will help lead them to the suspects.

Just before 11 p.m. on the 4th of July, South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the Bluffs Regional Park for a brush fire.

fireworks arson 10pkg frame 724 Arson Investigators Offer $5,000 Reward In Fireworks Fire

The fire in Lone Tree (credit: South Metro Fire)

Witness video shows the early moments of that fire. Officials say fireworks started the blaze.

The video shows at least one person using a piece of clothing to try to stomp out the fast-growing flames.

fireworks arson 10pkg frame 343 Arson Investigators Offer $5,000 Reward In Fireworks Fire

Witness video of the fire (credit: South Metro Fire)

The park is a popular area for families to watch professional fireworks shows, but South Metro Fire officials say anyone lighting their own fireworks knew the risks.

“There was no predictable outcome other than sparking a brush fire,” stated South Metro Deputy Fire Marshal Rich Conroy.

fireworks arson 10pkg frame 470 Arson Investigators Offer $5,000 Reward In Fireworks Fire

The burn area in Lone Tree (credit: CBS)

“This behavior was irresponsible and put lives and property at risk.”

Bob Holcomb’s home backs up to that park.

“Irresponsible, irresponsible, totally irresponsible,” he said.

Holcomb and his family woke up to lights flashing that night and watched as the fire started spreading down the hill.

fireworks arson 10pkg frame 560 Arson Investigators Offer $5,000 Reward In Fireworks Fire

CBS4's Karen Morfitt interviews Bob Holcomb (credit: CBS)

“You could see the flames there was no question you could see them and you were concerned they were going to come down this way,” he said.

Despite a number of other calls coming in that same night, South Metro Fire crews were able to get to the fire quickly. With plenty of resources, firefighters kept the fire to less than an acre in size.

fireworks arson 10pkg frame 1869 Arson Investigators Offer $5,000 Reward In Fireworks Fire

(credit: South Metro Fire)

“Those emergency vehicles were parked in pretty strategic spots they weren’t about to let anything through,” Holcomb said.

South Metro Fire officials hope the video, paired with a $5,000 reward, will lead to a suspect.

fireworks arson 10pkg frame 2154 Arson Investigators Offer $5,000 Reward In Fireworks Fire

(credit: South Metro Fire)

“It really boils down to life safety the fact that somebody could have been hurt,” Hurst said.

Additional Information from South Metro Fire Rescue: 

If you witnessed the person or people setting off fireworks or observed any suspicious behavior, you are encouraged to contact the SMFR Life Safety Bureau at 720-989-2250.

