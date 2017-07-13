Facial Reconstruction Complete After Discovery Of Skeletal Remains

July 13, 2017 1:40 PM
By Matt Kroschel

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Recognize this face?

reconstruction Facial Reconstruction Complete After Discovery Of Skeletal Remains

(credit: CBS)

Investigators need your help identifying this John Doe.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office released a facial reconstruction of a man whose skeletal remains were found by hikers in Western Fremont County in September 2016.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said the remains could have been there for four years or longer.

They believe this John Doe was a white male in his early 20s, was 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-11.

The circumstances around this man’s death are under investigation.

If you have any clues for detectives, you are asked to call 719-276-5555.

