Cocaine Found Inside Stuffed Cookie Monster Doll

July 13, 2017 4:51 PM

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS4) – Cookie Monster is grown up and has a few bad habits.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida found 314 grams of cocaine inside a stuffed Cookie Monster toy.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, a deputy stopped a car after noticing an obscured license plate.

The deputy reported smelling marijuana inside the car. That prompted a search.

While looking, they found a backpack with the doll inside. The deputy noticed it felt heavier than it should, and noticed a cut in the doll. They looked inside, and found the cocaine.

The driver now faces trafficking charges.

