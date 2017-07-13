Cocaine Found Inside Stuffed Cookie Monster Doll

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS4) – Cookie Monster is grown up and has a few bad habits.
Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida found 314 grams of cocaine inside a stuffed Cookie Monster toy.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, a deputy stopped a car after noticing an obscured license plate.
The deputy reported smelling marijuana inside the car. That prompted a search.
While looking, they found a backpack with the doll inside. The deputy noticed it felt heavier than it should, and noticed a cut in the doll. They looked inside, and found the cocaine.
The driver now faces trafficking charges.