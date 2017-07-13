Amazon Hiring Aurora Fulfillment Center Jobs

July 13, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, Aurora, Aurora City Council, E-470, Interstate 70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Amazon has already started hiring for its new facility in Aurora.

The online retailer plans on hiring 1,000 full-time positions at the warehouse being built near the Interstate 70 and E-470 interchange.

amazon fulfillment center 6pkg frame 1620 Amazon Hiring Aurora Fulfillment Center Jobs

The new Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora (credit: CBS)

The fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship larger items, which means some customers in Colorado could get their purchases even faster.

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision insurance, performance-based bonuses, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one.

The center is expected to open later this summer.

LINK: Amazon Fulfillment Jobs

