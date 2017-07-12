Where’s Rey? Despite Monopoly Maker’s Promise, Still Missing

July 12, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Hasbro, Monopoly, Rey, Star Wars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)– Where is the character Rey in the “Star Wars” version of Monopoly? In a land far, far away, apparently.

Eighteen months after game-maker Hasbro promised to add the female character to the game by last fall, the Illinois girl who wrote to them to say “girls matter” is still waiting.

gettyimages 587572614 Wheres Rey? Despite Monopoly Makers Promise, Still Missing

A wax figure of Star Wars character ‘Rey’ played by British actress Daisy Ridley is pictured during a photocall at Madame Tussauds in central London on August 9, 2016. (credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Others are, too.

After inquiries from The Associated Press, Hasbro says it made the piece but didn’t release the new version in the U.S. “due to insufficient interest.” It says people who bought the all-male game can request a Rey from customer service.

The company didn’t respond when asked to specify which countries had sets.

The Illinois girl’s mom says she’s happy her daughter will be able to get a Rey figure, but it’s not how they understood Hasbro’s promise.

By MICHELLE R. SMITH, AP Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch