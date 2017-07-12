DA: Shooting Justified Under ‘Make My Day’ Law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who shot and killed an intruder in his home was justified under Colorado’s “Make My Day” law.
The Gazette reports the 4th judicial district attorney’s office announced Tuesday the shooter was justified in the shooting of Felipe Garcia on May 14 in Colorado Springs. Neither police nor the district attorney’s office has named the shooter.
A police investigation found Garcia kicked down the back door of a residence, thereby unlawfully entering the shooter’s home. The DA’s office ruled the shooting “justified” because the resident was protecting himself and his home.
