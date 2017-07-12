Former CDOT Exec Charged With Theft, Forgery

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– CBS4 has learned that Denver prosecutors have charged the former audit director for the Colorado Department of Transportation with numerous felony charges for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the state agency.

A CBS4 Investigation in January revealed that CDOT fired Chris Wedor amid concerns he stole thousands of dollars through the use of CDOT purchasing cards.

He was terminated December 29, 2016.

Now, the Denver District Attorneys office has filed felony charges of theft, computer crime, attempt to influence a public servant, and forgery against Wedor. Court records show a warrant has been issued for Wedor’s arrest.

Amy Ford, CDOT communications director, said in January, “CDOT was looking at expenditures and found irregularities, and when we did we turned it over to CBI and terminated him.”

One source familiar with the case told CBS4 Wedor was suspected of using the state credit cards to cover personal expenses, and the amount was in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Wedor was paid $112,000 annually by CDOT. He did not respond to emails, calls or a written letter from CBS4 earlier this year. During a visit to his Green Valley Ranch home, a second man refused to talk and quickly ran inside when he spotted the CBS4 reporters.

Wedor began working as CDOTs audit director in 2016 and previously was the audit manager for the City and County of Denver.

He also ran unsuccessfully for Denver City Council.

“No one is immune and everyone is accountable,” said Ford, “it doesn’t matter if you are an executive or a mechanic.”

