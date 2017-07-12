Couple Rethinks Safety Steps After 3 Of Their Cars Are Stolen

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado family is hoping you can help recover three of their stolen vehicles.

Steve and Jackie, who requested that their last name not be used, still have a tough time believing it happened to them.

“I actually teared up. I could not believe it, they are gone. I could not believe it,” Jackie said.

Their trouble started early Wednesday morning while Steve was at work in Highlands Ranch.

After parking in a secure garage, he let his guard down and left his keys in his silver BMW.

“I just gave them kind of a jackpot,” he said.

Steve says he knows not to leave a registration with his address in the car, but in a hurry to get to work, he shoved some paperwork in the glove box. His address was on one of them.

“I was safe on that part, but keeping other documentation was just my own fault,” he said.

Less than 2 hours later and 25 miles away those thieves showed up at the family’s home. Jackie and her three boys were sleeping, and two other vehicles parked on the street, a white Lincoln Navigator and Steve’s customized Mustang.

Both were gone in an instant.

“There’s remotes on the keys. Hit the remotes, what cars unlock? Jump in and lets go,” said Steve envisioning the plan the thieves most likely executed.

The couple knows if they’d done just one thing different, the outcome could have been avoided.

“It’s one of those things where you reevaluate how you do things,” Steve said.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.