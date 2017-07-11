Smugglers Leave Woman Dangling On Border Fence

NOGALES, Ariz. (CBS4) – U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona found a woman dangling from the U.S.-Mexico border fence.
The agency said in a press release the 37-year-old woman from Mexico was abandoned by smugglers last Saturday.
Agents tweeted they had to call the Nogales Fire Department to help get her down.
#CBP #USBP agents call @NogalesFDepart1 for assistance after smugglers leave woman dangling from border fence
They said they saw two smugglers trying to lower her down using a harness and rope. She was about 15 feet above the ground.
Agents say the woman tried to climb back over the fence, but wasn’t successful.
She was eventually lowered and detained. CBP says she “is being processed for immigration violations.”