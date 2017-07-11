Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Center Gets Highest Marks In High-Risk Pregnancy Report

DENVER (CBS4) – A national report is applauding a Colorado hospital for the high risk pregnancy care that’s provided there.
The Leapfrog Group says Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center meets the highest standards in maternal processes of care and high-risk delivery outcomes.
A Colorado mom and dad with a baby girl in the NICU at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, which is located inside the center, had high praise for the staff.
“When we walked into the delivery slash operating room there was no less than 30 people in there, all ready to do their respective parts and handle the complications that each one of them is specialized in,” Derek O’Driscoll told CBS4.
Other Colorado hospitals were recognized in the same survey for meeting high standards in maternity care including Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette and Medical Center of Aurora.