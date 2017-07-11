Peak 2 Fire Caused By Humans, Investigators Search For 2 Hikers

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Peak 2 Fire that evacuated a neighborhood near Breckenridge for three days was caused by humans. Now investigators are looking for two people who were seen near the origin of that fire.

The Peak 2 fire burned about 84 acres two miles north of Breckenridge. More than 400 firefighters fought the fire.

Investigators hope someone can help them track down two individuals seen hiking on the Colorado Trail above the Miners Creek Road junction at approximately 11 a.m. on July 5.

“After fire conditions moderated and it was safe to enter the area, fire investigators examined the point of origin and determined the Peak 2 Fire was human-caused,” said acting Dillon District Ranger Kevin Warner, in a statement.



Additional Information from the U.S. Forest Service:

Anyone who thinks they may have information that would help identify these individuals is urged to call 970-262-3486 and leave a message with date and time you are calling, name, return phone number, and a brief summary of the information you can provide.

