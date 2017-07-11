COMING UP: Rocky Flats Insiders Tonight on CBS4 News at 6 p.m. (Watch Preview)

Authorities Warn Immigrants About Fraud Involving ‘Notarios’

July 11, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Immigrants, Notarios

DENVER (AP) — Colorado and federal authorities are asking immigrant communities to report fraudulent immigration consultants who often advertise themselves as “notaries” and offer legal services. “Notarios” are legal experts in Latin America, but not in the United States.

The education push announced Tuesday comes as immigration advocates report a rise in people seeking legal status amid an illegal immigration crackdown by the Trump administration.

Colorado last year made it illegal to accept money to advise or assist people with an immigration matter unless you have a law license or are part of a non-profit organization.

Selling a government service or appointment is also illegal. Immigration advocates report that appointments, such as those to needed get a driver’s license, were difficult to get but were sold for between $50 and $100.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch