Rep. Perlmutter Not Running For Governor, Re-Election

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat, announced Tuesday morning that not only will he not run for Governor of Colorado, he also won’t run for re-election for the 7th Congressional District.

Perlmutter is currently serving his fifth term in Congress.

He says this was an emotional decision and that it wasn’t easy. He said the entrance of Rep. Jared Polis in the race was going to make it tough and he said he realized that he couldn’t do it all.

“I had to take a good look and see if I had enough “fire in the belly” or “gas in the tank” or whatever you want to call it, to get that done and win this campaign and I had to take a good, realistic look at it,” said Perlmutter.

It was an emotional announcement for his daughters, as well. Two of his three daughters fought back tears as Perlmutter formally announced he was withdrawing from the gubernatorial race.

Perlmutter said he still has 18 months left as a representative and plans to make the most of it. He says finishing the VA Hospital in Aurora is his top priority.

“I’m going to work my fanny off to get them done,” said Perlmutter.

Perlmutter said it would be unfair for him to run for his congressional seat since three Democrats are now competing for it.

Former State Senator Mike Johnston and former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy are also competing for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Three Democrats have declared their intention to run for Perlmutter’s seat, including state Sen. Andy Kerr, state Sen. Dominick Moreno and state Rep. Brittany Pettersen.