Beloved Coors Field Vendor Capt. Earthman Dies At 61

DENVER (AP) — A beloved beer vendor who worked at Coors Field since the Colorado Rockies’ first season has died.

Brent Doeden, better known as Captain Earthman, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last August. He died Monday at his home in Arvada at the age of 61. His wife, Becky Scharfenberg, told

The Denver Post that he was surrounded by four of his six daughters and four grandchildren

Doeden was known for his friendliness, booming voice and wearing handcrafted hats and peanut earrings. His wife says that every person he met was the most important person to him at that moment and he made them feel that way.

His family plans to have a celebration of his life in the coming weeks so people can share their stories about him.

