Colorado Ski Resorts Race To Complete Capital Improvement Projects

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Low-flying Black Hawk helicopters are hovering over mountain ski resorts this summer as they race to complete upgrades to chairlifts at several resorts.

This summer, Keystone is undertaking two capital improvement projects.

On Tuesday CBS4 cameras captured some of that heavy lifting. The Montezuma Express Lift, a primary lift on Dercum Mountain that serves popular intermediate and beginner ski terrain, will be replaced with a high-speed six-passenger chair.

Keystone is also renovating and expanding Labonte’s Smokehouse BBQ with a new, 190-seat indoor facility for the on-mountain dining venue.

Eldora is adding a new 6 person high-speed detachable Eldo Express this summer.

Breckenridge and Vail are also working to complete capital improvement plans in time for the ski season.

At Copper Mountain, a mountain coaster is taking shape this summer.

Steamboat Resort is working on their Gondola right now also.

Construction has begun on the next phase of Snowmass Base Village. It is the largest ski area village development currently underway in North America.

“This $600 million, 10-year project will complete the base of Snowmass Ski Area and add significant lodging and amenities to what is already a world-class mountain and resort,” said Andy Gunion, managing partner for East West Partners-Snowmass.

