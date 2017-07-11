Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Denver

By Deborah Flomberg

A classic margarita is made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice, served with salt on the rim and either frozen or on the rocks. And when summer temperatures begin to soar, there is nothing that will cool you down faster than an ice-cold frozen margarita. Thankfully, there is no shortage of amazing local restaurants serving up their own gourmet versions of the popular drink, so you can spend one of those classic Colorado summer evenings on a great patio, munching on chips and salsa while you cool off with your favorite drink. If you’re not sure where to go for some of the best margs in town, here are five places to start your marg-search.

Benny’s Restaurant

301 E. 7th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 894-0788

www.bennysrestaurant.com

With more than 15 different types of margaritas to wet your whistle this summer, Benny’s Restaurant is always a popular destination thanks to a robust tequila bar and lots of different flavors of the popular drink. House margs here are made with Cuervo Gold and you can even get a liter of the classic margarita for just $15 on Tuesdays – though there are specials running pretty much all week long. Mix your favorite marg and grab some fresh Mexican food, all made fresh on the premises of Benny’s every single day.

Comida at the Source

3350 Brighton Blvd.

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 296-2747

www.eatcomida.com

The Source is always a hot spot, thanks to the many different restaurants and high-end bars that fill the beautiful venue. Make sure to stop by Comida at The Source, however, for a truly outstanding margarita experience. All the citrus here is fresh squeezed and you can get concoctions like the Agua de Jamaica Margarita, which comes with hibiscus, agave and fresh orange, lemon and lime. Or try the classic Comida Margarita with Monte Alban Plata, agave, and fresh orange, lemon and lime. There’s even pineapple habanero and a watermelon jalapeno versions for those that like a little zing with their drinks and so many more delicious drinks all created by truly talented mixologists.

Related: Top Bars With Tropical Drinks In Denver

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 E. 32nd Ave

Denver, CO 80211

(720) 889-7946

www.elcaminotavern.com

This popular community-friendly restaurant and bar is totally worth a stop on your margarita-seeking-tour of Denver. There are always lots of different house-infused margaritas to choose from, and the selections change often, so be sure to ask your server which flavors are being featured. Or just get the Histeria margarita, served with Herradura Silver, agave nectar and fresh lime juice, it’s the perfect drink to cool you down on a hot summer day. Happy Hour is every day, and you can grab the house margarita here for just four bucks or the specialty margs for only six bucks. Is there any better way to enjoy a summer afternoon?

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder St.

Denver, CO 80211

(720) 570-8686

www.loladenver.com

If you love tequila, then look no further than Lola Coastal Mexican – where you’ll find more than 200 different tequilas to choose from, their own oak barrel above the bar to rest the tequila and some of the best experts in town. The six margs on the menu include flavors like the Q Coin, served with Milagro Silver, cucumber, agave lime and orange or the Hibizzle Marg with El Charro Blanco and hibiscus as well as lime and pure cane sugar. There’s also the popular Fuego Verde with some strong jalapeno and cilantro. And happy hour prices here include margs for as little as five bucks.

Related: Top Bars In Denver For Beer Selection

D’Corazon Mexican Comfort Food

1530 Blake St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 904-8226

www.dcorazonrestaurant.com

You won’t find a lot of fancy, frilly variety to the margaritas here, just strong margs served quickly and cheaply. In fact, these are so strong that there is a limit to how many you can purchase at once – and you can get your drink on for less than four dollars with the purchase of a meal, any day of the week. Ask any margarita lover in town and they’ll point you straight to D’Corazon – and they’ll probably go with you too. With fresh ingredients, strong pours and quick service, it’s the perfect after-work happy hour stop in the downtown Denver area. Grab a few plates of chips and salsa to go with it and you’ve got the perfect way to spend your summer evening.