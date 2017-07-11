Colorado Zoo Helps Baby Giraffe Who Had Transfusion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is helping a baby giraffe on the East Coast.
Three-week-old Julius has been receiving around-the-clock intensive care at the Maryland Zoo since he was born.
That’s because he’s had trouble nursing and isn’t getting the antibodies he needs.
On Sunday Julius had a plasma transfusion thanks to a donation from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Zoo staff are now working on trying to bottle feed him, but so far it hasn’t been working.