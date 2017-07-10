Jury Goes Home In Corruption Case Of Former El Paso County Sheriff

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

July 10, 2017 6:21 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The jury went home for the day on Monday evening without much deliberation after closing arguments in the corruption case of the former El Paso County Sheriff.

Terry Maketa has been accompanied by his wife throughout the court proceedings. His attorney is Pam Mackey, known for her representation of basketball star Kobe Bryant against rape charges that were ultimately dismissed.

Terry Maketa walking into court with his wife

The charges range from extortion to conspiracy to witness tampering and official misconduct.
For the defense, Mackey painted a picture of a man who served his community.

Terry Maketa in court

(credit: CBS)

