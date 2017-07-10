COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

Study: Coffee Everyday Has Many Benefits

July 10, 2017 6:56 PM

LONDON (CBS4) – It looks like drinking a cup of coffee everyday is actually good for you.

That’s according to two new studies that found either caffeinated or decaf coffee help lower your risk of death.he studies show antioxidants found in coffee have a protective effect on the body.

The studies show antioxidants found in coffee have a protective effect on the body.

Researchers say one cup drops your chance of death by twelve percent.

“Ranging from filtered coffee, boiled coffee, and espresso coffee… Any type of coffee consumed seems to confer these health benefit,” Professor Elio Riboli, the study’s author, says.

About 62 percent of Americans say they drink coffee every day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch