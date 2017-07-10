Study: Coffee Everyday Has Many Benefits

LONDON (CBS4) – It looks like drinking a cup of coffee everyday is actually good for you.
That’s according to two new studies that found either caffeinated or decaf coffee help lower your risk of death.he studies show antioxidants found in coffee have a protective effect on the body.
The studies show antioxidants found in coffee have a protective effect on the body.
Researchers say one cup drops your chance of death by twelve percent.
“Ranging from filtered coffee, boiled coffee, and espresso coffee… Any type of coffee consumed seems to confer these health benefit,” Professor Elio Riboli, the study’s author, says.
About 62 percent of Americans say they drink coffee every day.