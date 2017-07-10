Still No Suspects In Drive-By Shooting That Hurt 2 Children

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that left a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old injured. The shooting happened near Interstate 70 and Peoria in the Montbello neighborhood.

The shooting sent the two children and one adult to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

The family targeted in the shooting said they were outside of their home for a weekly gathering when the shooting took place. They did not want to be identified.

“We get together every weekend to have family time and to spend time together,” one of the family members said. “There were a lot of kids playing around in the yard [when the shooting happened.]”

A family member said a white sedan with African American men inside drove by the home twice. The second time, the window was rolled down.

“[A man in the car] yelled something. And, that is when he started shooting all over,” she said.

The woman who spoke with CBS4 wished not to be identified. She said her brother was shot in the foot.

“He’s not going to be able to walk for a while,” she said.

She said the greatest terror came when the family noticed the three-year-old boy was bleeding from the head.

“It was really scary, because we thought he actually got shot,” she said.

The boy was grazed with a bullet. The 6-year-old was also hit in the leg.

The family said police arrived less than one minute later. The children and the adult were rushed to the hospital. All had been sent home by Monday.

About 48-hours after the shooting, the young boy was seen out playing with family, with staples a top his head.

His family said they were just grateful things didn’t get any worse, “We kind of felt relief, just to know that he was okay. We cannot imagine what would have happened.”

