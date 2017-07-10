Latest Forecast: As Summer Monsoon Season Begins, Rain Chances Go Up

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The summer monsoon is annual shift in the wind direction over the southwestern region of the country from California to Colorado. Sometimes it arrives as early as June and as late as August. But generally it starts in mid July and this year it appears it will start this week. High pressure that has been centered almost directly over Colorado every day this month will shift slightly east and allow the overall wind pattern in the upper atmosphere to become southerly. This opens the door for moisture to flow northward from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico and increase our daily chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

The best chances for thunderstorms this week will come on Monday and Tuesday with at least a 30% chance for rain along the Front Range and at least a 40% chance in the mountains. Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain which is badly needed in the areas impacted by wildfires in the high country. Hopefully some of the rain will find it’s way into those areas.

Monday will also be another really hot for Denver and the entire urban corridor. High temperatures in Denver should match Sunday with upper 90s.

Tuesday will not be quite as hot but still toasty with highs in the lower 90s in the metro area. The first below normal weather this month could arrive later this week with highs ONLY in the middle upper 80s!

