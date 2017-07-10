COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos offensive tackle Menelik Watson. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Monsoon Season Knocking On Colorado’s Door

July 10, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Monsoon, Monsoon Season, North American Monsoon, Southwest Monsoon

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Rich moisture associated with the North American Monsoon is flowing into the desert southwest this week.

Dew point temperatures are being measured in the upper 50s and lower 60s in places like Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The dew point is a measure of the amount of moisture in the air.

21 Monsoon Season Knocking On Colorados Door

Every summer the southwestern United States experiences a seasonal wind shift which transports rich subtropical moisture into the area. This wind shift is called the monsoon.

The increased moisture combines with daytime heating to help set off widespread showers and thunderstorms almost every afternoon.

19 Monsoon Season Knocking On Colorados Door

Because the upper-level winds are often light during July and August the storms move slowly and can produce flash flooding. Monsoon storms often contain intense cloud-to-ground lightning and sometimes even hail.

Colorado’s normally sees monsoon activity peak between late July and mid-August.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch