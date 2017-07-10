Bellinger Tops Blackmon To Reach HR Derby Semis

MIAMI (AP) – The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger beat the clock, and beat Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon.
Connecting on the winning homer with one second left on the clock, Bellinger advanced to the semifinals of the Home Run Derby with a 15-14 win over Blackmon on Monday night.
He was the first higher-seed to advance, after No. 5 Miguel Sano beat No. 4 Mike Moustakas and No. 8 Gary Sanchez eliminated top-seeded and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton in another quarterfinal.
And the Year of the Homer in baseball marches on. Just through the first three quarterfinals Monday night, 83 home runs were hit. That’s more than the 78 home runs in the entire 2014 Home Run Derby.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)