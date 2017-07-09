Wilson Fire Near Meeker Continues To Grow

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire burning in Rio Blanco County is threatening oil and gas operations near Meeker.
The Wilson Fire has burned 204 acres with no containment as of Sunday afternoon.
The fire is burning along Rio Blanco County Road 9.
A regional wildfire information agency, RMA Predictive Services, says the Wilson Fire is threatening gas and oil production facilities.
The Meeker Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.
This fire has been named the Wilson Fire. There is another fire in Fremont County called the Wilson Creek Fire.
