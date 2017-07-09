Family In Shock After Man Killed While Waiting For Red Light

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Friends and family members of Sebastian Bridges are still in shock after they say he was killed suddenly, while waiting at a red light at 29th Avenue and York Street in Denver’s Skyland neighborhood.

“He was taken from us,” said 39-year-old Bridges’ sister, Sernado Davis. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

Police say the driver of a red Buick, 28-year-old Necoyia Smith, was yelling out of her window to someone on the sidewalk when she lost control Wednesday night.

“She had been arguing supposedly with her boyfriend,” Davis claims.

Investigators say Smith, 28, was distracted when she hit the curb, took out a traffic light, and slammed into Sebastian’s Cadillac.

Davis says Sebastian was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I’m going to miss him. [Smith’s family] has their family, we don’t have [Sebastian] anymore,” Davis said. We don’t get to say, ‘Hello,’ ‘Good Morning,’ ‘Goodbye.’ We don’t get to do all that any more.”

The suspected distracted driver faces vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Court records indicate she was advised of the charges Saturday morning.

Bridges’ family says Smith bond was set at $50,000. They say it should have been more.

“I just want justice for my brother,” Davis said.

As they continue to grieve, his family has a message for other drivers.

“Pay attention,” said Bridges’ brother, who did not want to be identified.

The Denver Police Department says Smith may have been under the influence when she crashed. They could not indicate if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

