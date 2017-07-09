Peak 2 Fire Near Breckenridge 52 Percent Contained

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters have been able to build containment lines around about half the wildfire that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near Breckenridge.
The Peak Two Fire has not spread since it broke out Wednesday and was still less than a square mile (about one-third square kilometer) Sunday. Fire managers say they’re looking for ways to get rid of fuels to help protect the town, its ski area and formerly evacuated homes from future fires.
Meanwhile, in a remote part of northwestern Colorado, firefighters are working to protect some ranches from a grass fire.
The Peekaboo Fire is 44 miles (71 kilometers) northwest of Maybell, near Dinosaur National Monument. It has spread to over 19 square miles (49 sq. kilometers) after winds pushed it in several directions.
