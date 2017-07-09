MS Patient, Friends Takes On Challenge Of Muckfest

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

July 9, 2017 6:37 AM
PARKER, Colo (CBS4) – Muckfest MS is a 5K fun run that’s all about getting down and dirty. An obstacle course which includes swings, ropes, and slip ‘n’ slides virtually forces participants into the mud.

Organizers are hoping 3,000 people will show up to get goopy or even just to watch. There is a festival and a Lil’ Muckers spot for the kids.

Last year, Muckfest MS raised $220,000 for the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society, this year organizers hope to raise $300,000. All the money raised at Muckfest MS goes to research and resources for people living with multiple sclerorsis.

Team Sloppy GI Joes is one of the top fundraising teams, raising on average about $3,000 a year. The Sloppy G.I Joes are led by team captain Brooke Hatfield. Hatfield was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009.

She formed the team in 2011, the year that Muckfest MS debuted. Over the years, the team has grown to 30-40 members including two other participants who’ve been diagnosed with MS.

LINK: Donate to Brooke Hatfield’s Sloppy GI Joes.

Muckfest MS is free for spectators. Participants have to pay a registration fee or can get free registration with a pledge to raise at least $250.

