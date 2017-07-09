COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

Hospital Releases Officer Who Had Heart Attack In Struggle

July 9, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Edgewater Police Department, heart attack, Michael Nesbitt, Wheat Ridge

EDGEWATER, Colo. (AP) — A suburban Denver police officer who had a heart attack during a struggle with a DUI suspect has been released from the hospital.

The Edgewater Police Department says Cpl. Michael Nesbitt was released from a Wheat Ridge hospital Friday so he can recover at home.

michael nesbitt Hospital Releases Officer Who Had Heart Attack In Struggle

Michael Nesbitt (credit: Edgewater Police Department)

He suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest as he tried to arrest a man who was suspected of driving a scooter while intoxicated June 23. The man fought officers as they tried to take him into custody.

He was booked into the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer and other charges.

