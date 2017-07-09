‘This Is A Terrible Bill’: Sen. Bennet Attends Health Care Rally

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Rocky Flats - Colorado's Nuclear Shadow, Monday Night At 10 (Watch Preview)

July 9, 2017 7:09 PM
By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 100 people gathered on the steps of the state Capitol on Sunday, hoping to send a message to congress regarding health care legislation.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado, was one of the speakers.

Sen. Michael Bennet, (D) Colorado, at the health care rally on the steps of the state Capitol on Sunday (credit: CBS)

Sen. Michael Bennet, (D) Colorado, at the health care rally on the steps of the state Capitol on Sunday (credit: CBS)

“[Event attendees] are very frustrated with our health care system as it exists,” Bennet told CBS4 reporter Dillon Thomas. “This is a terrible bill. This is a bill that is terrible, that Republicans in Colorado don’t even support. Much less, the Democrats or Independents.”





The crowd cheered several times, calling for Rep. Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, to show up to the rally. Gardner did not attend.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Sen. Cory Gardner (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Congress is returning from its July 4 recess on Monday, July 10.

Self-described Republican Curtis Wolff said he attended the event, in hope of spreading awareness over his need for Medicaid. After receiving West Nile Virus from a mosquito bite, Wolff was paralyzed. He was forced to rely on Medicaid to cover his at-home care expenses.





Wolff said he was against proposed legislation, that would cut Medicaid funding by the billions.

“There is a better way to do it. We are smart. We can accomplish stuff, if we do it together,” Wolff said. “If they cut those programs, my alternative to being at home and having home care would be a nursing home.”





Last week, Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican representing northeast Colorado, told CBS4 new health care legislation was not complete.

“We are behind, in terms of where the agenda is of this president,” Buck said.

Rep. Ken Buck (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Rep. Ken Buck (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Buck stood by his belief, though, that change was needed to the system.

“We cannot continue to limp along with this particular health insurance scheme. We have got to fix that,” Buck said.

U.S. Capitol Building (credit: CBS)

U.S. Capitol Building (credit: CBS)

Until a resolution is found, some who are most reliant on the nation’s health care system are left to only guess what is next.

“I’m a little scared,” Wolff said. “But, I think there are some smart people out there, and we will band together and make it successful.”





Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

